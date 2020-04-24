Singtel secures $3 bln in bank credit for subsidiaries

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications' STEL.SI (Singtel) subsidiaries have secured close to $3 billion in bank credit facilities, it said on Friday.

The deals include S$3.45 billion ($2.4 billion) of facilities for Singtel Group Treasury and A$800 million ($510 million) for its Australian subsidiary Optus Finance. The funds will be used for refinancing and general purposes, Singtel said.

Credit ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global this year downgraded Singtel, citing weak growth prospects and the potential need for higher capital expenditure.

HOOQ Digital, a video streaming service majority owned by Singtel, last month said it was filing for liquidation while Singtel has said there is no certainty over a mooted A$2 billion sale of Australian telecom towers.

($1 = 1.4249 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 1.5694 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie Editing by David Goodman)

((John.Geddie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.