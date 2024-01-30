News & Insights

Singtel says not considering divesting from Australia's Optus

January 30, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Singtel STEL.SI said on Tuesday it was not looking to divest from its Optus unit, Australia's second-largest wireless operator, refuting a report from Australian Financial Review (AFR).

AFR had earlier reportedon Tuesday that Optus executives were exploring options including selling off the company's enterprise and business divisions.

Optus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, commonly referred to as Singtel.

"Singtel views its stake in Singtel Optus Pty Limited as strategic and believes in the long-term outlook of the Optus business," the company said in a statement.

Sydney-based Optus, which drew public ire after a 12-hour network blackout affected over 10 million Australians in November, is also facing a class action lawsuit over a massive 2022 data hack.

