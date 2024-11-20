Singtel Revamps Leadership to Boost Growth Strategy

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.
Singtel is shaking up its senior management to align with its Singtel28 growth plan, emphasizing digital services and regional synergies. The reorganization includes expanding roles and adding new executives to its Group Management Committee, aiming to strengthen leadership and focus on telco-related digital services. This move marks a significant shift as Singtel aims to enhance connectivity and digital services in the competitive market.
