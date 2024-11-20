News & Insights

Stocks

Singtel Revamps Leadership to Boost Growth Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Singtel is shaking up its senior management to align with its Singtel28 growth plan, emphasizing digital services and regional synergies. The reorganization includes expanding roles and adding new executives to its Group Management Committee, aiming to strengthen leadership and focus on telco-related digital services. This move marks a significant shift as Singtel aims to enhance connectivity and digital services in the competitive market.

For further insights into SG:Z74 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.