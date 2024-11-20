Singtel Revamps Leadership to Boost Growth Strategy

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Singtel is shaking up its senior management to align with its Singtel28 growth plan, emphasizing digital services and regional synergies. The reorganization includes expanding roles and adding new executives to its Group Management Committee, aiming to strengthen leadership and focus on telco-related digital services. This move marks a significant shift as Singtel aims to enhance connectivity and digital services in the competitive market.

For further insights into SG:Z74 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.