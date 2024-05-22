Singtel Launches ST28 Growth Plan for Future Success

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Singtel has unveiled its new growth strategy, ST28, following the successful strategic reset begun in 2021 to navigate the digital landscape shaped by COVID. The plan focuses on enhancing customer experiences and ensuring long-term shareholder value, building on a foundation of improved operations, investments in 5G, and strategic restructuring. Key initiatives include merging consumer and enterprise units, scaling digital and ICT services, divesting non-core assets, and advancing sustainability goals with a net-zero target set for 2045.

