Singtel inks $1.1 bln credit facility with 11 banks

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 30, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI said on Tuesday its unit signed a S$1.5 billion ($1.13 billion) committed revolving credit facility with 11 banks for general corporate purposes.

The banks included ANZ Group Holdings Ltd ANZ.AX, Bank of America, BAC.N and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1398.HK, among others, the Southeast Asian telecom firm said.

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

