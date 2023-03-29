Singtel in talks to integrate Telkom Indonesia's fixed broadband business with Telkomsel

March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) STEL.SI said on Thursday it is in talks to integrate PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's TLKM.JK fixed broadband business with PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel).

"This (integration) represents a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to enter the high growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia with an industry leader that has some 70% share of market," said Singtel, which owns a 35% stake in Telkomsel.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

