Singtel in talks to integrate Telkom Indonesia's fixed broadband business with Telkomsel

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

March 29, 2023 — 08:53 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) STEL.SI said on Thursday it is in talks to integrate PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk's TLKM.JK fixed broadband business with PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel).

"This (integration) represents a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to enter the high growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia with an industry leader that has some 70% share of market," said Singtel, which owns a 35% stake in Telkomsel.

