Singtel eyes 5G expansion, digitalisation in growth strategy

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published

May 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) STEL.SI said on Thursday it would invest more in 5G and grow its market share in Australia, while it boosts its digital operations.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms operator, revealed its growth plan in a strategy update along with its full-year results where it reported an almost 50% drop in profit to S$553.7 million ($417.95 million).

