March 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI, Southeast Asia's largest telcom operator, on Wednesday dismissed media reports stating it was in advanced talks to sell its Australian unit Optus.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.