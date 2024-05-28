Singtel Clarifies Position on Speculative Acquisition Talks

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Singtel has addressed recent speculation about a potential deal with KKR to purchase a stake in a data centre provider, clarifying that while they engage in regular business opportunity reviews and discussions, there is currently no confirmed transaction or binding agreement. The company has advised shareholders to act cautiously and not to base decisions on speculative information, promising to disclose any relevant updates in compliance with SGX-ST Listing Manual obligations.

