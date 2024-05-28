News & Insights

Stocks

Singtel Clarifies Position on Speculative Acquisition Talks

May 28, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Singtel (SG:Z74) has released an update.

Singtel has addressed recent speculation about a potential deal with KKR to purchase a stake in a data centre provider, clarifying that while they engage in regular business opportunity reviews and discussions, there is currently no confirmed transaction or binding agreement. The company has advised shareholders to act cautiously and not to base decisions on speculative information, promising to disclose any relevant updates in compliance with SGX-ST Listing Manual obligations.

For further insights into SG:Z74 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNGNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.