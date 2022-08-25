Single-Stock ETFs Don’t Match Up with Reg BI

Single security ETF launches have been all the rage this summer, but regulators are now sounding the alarm. Broker-dealers that sell single-stock ETFs in Massachusetts are being investigated by regulators according to Massachusetts Secretary of States William F. Galvin. Galvin has directed his Securities Division to investigate Mass-based registered broker-dealers that sell single stock ETFs to retail investors. He believes that the leverage used to magnify gains and losses in single stocks is not suitable for "Main Street" investors. This follows a statement by SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw earlier in the summer in which she stated that the approval of single-stock ETFs posed a “greater risk” for investors than index-based leveraged and inverse ETFs. She also stated it would be difficult for advisors to recommend these products while meeting their Reg BI obligations.

