Single-Stock ETFs: What Investors Should Know

(1:00) - What Was The Need For A Single-Stock Leveraged ETF?

(5:55) - How Can These ETFs Fit Into Your Portfolio?

(11:15) - What Is The Risk Associated With A Single-Stock Leveraged ETF

(14:30) - Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF & AXS 2x Innovation ETF: SARK & TARK

(17:20) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matthew Tuttle, CEO at Tuttle Capital Management & Managing Director at AXS Investments, about single stock ETFs.

Earlier this month, AXS Investments launched eight single-stock ETFs that provide leveraged long and short daily exposure to popular stocks including Tesla TSLA, NVIDIA NVDA and PayPal PYPL. The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF TSLQ has already gathered more than $30 million in assets.

Single stocks ETPs have been trading in Europe for several years and while the SEC officials have expressed concerns about these products, the regulator is expected to approve many more such funds in the coming months.

Investors should remember that these products are not meant for buy-and-hold investing.They should be used only as short-term trading vehicles by investors who closely monitor their portfolios.

The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF SARK, which made its debut in November last year, was one of the best-performing ETFs of the first half this year. It provides inverse exposure to Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK.

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF TARK, which launched in May, seeks to double the performance of ARKK. Is the worst over for aggressive growth stocks?

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

