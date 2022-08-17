Single Stock ETFs: A Conversation with Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares

Last week, I wrote a basic introduction to single stock ETFs for retail traders and investors, after the first few such products began trading in the U.S. They are new here, but not in a global sense, having been available in many European countries for a few years. It struck me that if I wanted to really understand the pros and cons of these products, it would be best to talk to someone with experience in that arena.

To that end, I had a conversation with Will Rhind, the founder and CEO of GraniteShares, a leader in the emerging American single stock ETF market. Will was fresh from having rung the Nasdaq opening bell, a sign of the degree to which the market is already embracing his company’s products. He made time for a conversation that covered the history of his company, the products they offer, the regulatory environment around them, and what the future might hold.

The first thing that struck me about Rhind was that while he was understandably a strong advocate for his products and keen to point out where they could be useful for many people, he wasn’t unaware of the risks associated with them and understood the need for those who use them to understand them too. As he said, his company wants those using GraniteShares single stock ETFs to have a good experience so they will use them again, and the best way to ensure that is to make sure that they understand what these things are about.

His concern focused on retail investors, who may not fully understand them. While the primary use of single stock ETFs is for traders, who can deploy them on an intraday basis, Rhind pointed out that the line between traders and investors is becoming increasingly blurred, and single stock ETFs do have utility for people who wouldn’t class themselves as traders, as long as they understand a few things.

First and foremost, they are either leveraged or inverse products, and those things bring risks that aren’t always present when you simply buy a stock. Leverage is designed to increase returns when something goes your way, but obviously that also means increased losses if they don’t. Inverse funds go up when the underlying instrument, a stock in this case, goes down, but that also means that they go down when the stock goes up. As I said last week, that may seem obvious, but it is worth pointing out all the same.

While this is new to America, it isn’t a new idea. Rhind told me that GraniteShares have products available in the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany, and in many cases, they have been available for a number of years. The company launched with more conventional commodity and index funds as well as single stock funds in 2017 and since then, their single stock ETFs have been through varying market conditions. In Rhind’s opinion, they are most useful during the kind of market we have seen so far this year, with two-way movement and a lot of volatility.

Volatility presents a problem for investors who control their own money and like to actively manage their account. When the market is falling, your hands are tied somewhat. You may know, in your heart of hearts, that the drop will prove to be temporary, but it can be big and worrying all the same, and you feel that you should do something as it falls. In fact, you should, because doing something decreases the chance that you will do the worst thing possible: choke out of good long-term positions at the bottom of a move. The problem is compounded by the fact that if you sell your TSLA, for example, at or near the bottom, you can get caught up in the wash when you try to buy it back.

An inverse single stock ETF such as GraniteShares’ Tesla offering, TSLI, enables you to hedge, rather than cut, that position. As with all hedges, you hope to lose money on the hedge itself, because that means that the rest of your portfolio is making money. Just having it in place, however, gives you peace of mind.

I asked Rhind why the leverage on their long products, currently available on TSLA, COIN, and AAPL, was as conservative as it is, with TSL being 1.25x, CONL 1.5x, and AAPB the most, but still with only 1.75x. He told me it was part by choice, to offer a gentle introduction to these products, but also the result of regulatory requirements. The effect, though, was a suite of products with quite conservative leverage, and that suits GraniteShares just fine for now.

Single stock ETFs are here to stay. Leverage ranging from 1.25 to 1.75X allows traders and investors to get used to them without a massive increase in their risk exposure. It provides a stepping stone for those who want to employ leverage but aren’t ready for the amount involved in, say, options trading.

It was an interesting conversation with a man who has been involved with ETFs since their early days in the early 2000s, and who understands the market better than most. One thing that we definitely agreed on was that over the next few years, single stock ETFs will become a big part of the investing landscape, with a lot more offerings slated for launch. Traders and investors owe it to themselves to understand what they are about and how they work, so even if you don’t get directly involved, you should start tracking TSL, CONL, AAPB, and the inverse Tesla offering TSLI so as to better understand their potential.

