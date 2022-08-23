VIV

Single broadband network is 'right step' for Italy, Vivendi says

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Creating a single broadband network is "the right step" to take in Italy, Telecom Italia's investor Vivendi said on Tuesday.

MILAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Creating a single broadband network is "the right step" to take in Italy, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI's investor Vivendi VIV.PA said on Tuesday.

"It has taken many years, but now we can be at a turning point ... we want to be proactive to create the single network and we are doing everything we can to make this happen," Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said, speaking at a conference in Rimini.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chris Reese)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters