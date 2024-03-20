Singing Machine Inks License Deal With Zhuhai To Sell Karaoke Products In China

(RTTNews) - Singing Machine Company, Inc. (MICS) on Wednesday announced a new country-wide license deal with Chinese consumer electronics distributor, Zhuhai Fullwing Electronic Co., Ltd., to market its karaoke product portfolio in China.

Under the terms, Fullwing will have exclusive distribution rights and a license to use the Singing Machine brand in China at a 10 percent royalty.

Gary Atkinson, CEO of MICS, said, "We know the China market is passionate about singing and karaoke; and this new market for us is widely considered the largest single karaoke market in the world today."

Zhuhai has been a strategic contract partner for the Singing Machine for over a decade.

