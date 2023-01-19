US Markets

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81 -Variety

January 19, 2023 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Variety quoted his wife as saying. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Caitlin Webber) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com;)) Keywords: PEOPLE DAVID CROSBY/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.