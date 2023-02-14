Singer James R Now Owns 8.10% of Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Fintel reports that Singer James R has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.46MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 102.84% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.58% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is $43.25. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 104.58% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 78.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.27%, an increase of 79.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.57% to 68,251K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alphabet holds 10,549K shares representing 17.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,974K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 52.01% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,366K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 3,178K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 76.88% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,363K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 91.12% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,078K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

