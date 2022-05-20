Singapore's Zilingo fires CEO Ankiti Bose

May 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based fashion startup Zilingo has fired its Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an independent investigation into "complaints of serious financial irregularities," the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Bose, who was initially suspended by the company earlier this year, said she had been wrongfully dismissed.

She told Reuters in an emailed statement that Zilingo had instructed a company named Kroll to investigate an "anonymous whistle-blower complaint" against her.

"At the point of my purported termination, I have yet to be presented with the findings of both Kroll AND Deloitte and my reports being incomplete, the board has wrongfully terminated me today for 'insubordination' without giving me a chance to address fully the concerns that have been raised," she said.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

