Singapore's Wuthelam Group to buy out Nippon Paint for 1.3 trln yen-Nikkei

Contributors
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Singapore's Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings by raising its stake in the Japanese firm to just under 60% from 39% now, in an acquisition totalling about 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Nikkei said on Friday.

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings 4612.T by raising its stake in the Japanese firm to just under 60% from 39% now, in an acquisition totalling about 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Nikkei said on Friday.

A Nippon Paint representative said the company was preparing a statement and could not yet comment on the reported buyout.

($1=105.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More