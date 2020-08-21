Singapore's Wuthelam Group to buy out Nippon Paint for 1.3 trln yen-Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings 4612.T by raising its stake in the Japanese firm to just under 60% from 39% now, in an acquisition totalling about 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion), the Nikkei said on Friday.

A Nippon Paint representative said the company was preparing a statement and could not yet comment on the reported buyout.

($1=105.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

