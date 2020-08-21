Singapore's Wuthelam Group to buy out Nippon Paint for 1.28 trln yen

Contributors
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Kane Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Singapore's Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings, spending 1.28 trillion yen ($12.12 billion) to raise its stake to just under 60% from 39% now, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

Changes attribution

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings 4612.T, spending 1.28 trillion yen ($12.12 billion) to raise its stake to just under 60% from 39% now, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

Wuthelam will become a majority shareholder through the deal, which is one of Asia's largest cross-border transactions in 2020.

($1=105.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Ritsuko Ando and Kane Wu; writing by Scott Murdoch, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More