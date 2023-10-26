Singapore's Wilmar third-quarter profit slumps as lower palm oil prices hurt

Adds details on results from paragraph 4-8

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Wilmar International WLIL.SI posted a decline in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, as lower refining margins from its tropical oils business and weaker performance at its fertiliser operations offset a steady volume growth.

Palm oil prices fell globally hurt by rising inventories and an increase in demand for other oils such as vegetable oil.

Wilmar, one of the world's largest food producers, said core net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $323.6 million, compared with $796.7 million a year ago.

The company, however, said operating conditions improved in one of its biggest markets, China, during the quarter and is expected to remain favourable for the remainder of 2023.

"We believe results for the rest of the year will be satisfactory," Wilmar said.

The agribusiness recorded volume growth across its operations during the quarter.

Sales volume of the feed and industrial products segment — the biggest profit generator — was 16.6 million tonnes, up 12.8%.

Overall volume of food products segment also rose 7.9% during the quarter.

