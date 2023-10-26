Singapore's Wilmar posts 59% drop in third-quarter core net profit

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Wilmar International WLIL.SI posted a 59.4% decline in third-quarter core net profit on Thursday, hurt by compressed refining margins from its tropical oils business and weaker fertiliser operations.

The company, one of the world's largest food producers, said core net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $323.6 million, compared with $796.7 million a year ago.

