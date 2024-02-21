Singapore's Wilmar International logs 35.3% fall in full-year profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wilmar International WLIL.SI reported a 35.3% drop in annual net profit on Monday, citing weaker performance at its feed and industrial products unit.

Wilmar, one of the largest food producers in the world, said its annual core net profit dropped to $1.57 billion from $2.42 billion a year earlier.

That, however, beat analysts' average estimate of $1.30 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.