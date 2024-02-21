News & Insights

Commodities

Singapore's Wilmar International logs 35.3% fall in full-year profit

February 21, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Written by Roushni Nair and Sneha Kumar for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wilmar International WLIL.SI reported a 35.3% drop in annual net profit on Monday, citing weaker performance at its feed and industrial products unit.

Wilmar, one of the largest food producers in the world, said its annual core net profit dropped to $1.57 billion from $2.42 billion a year earlier.

That, however, beat analysts' average estimate of $1.30 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.