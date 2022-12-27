Singapore's UOB Kay Hian banned from IPO, RTO submissions on compliance issues

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's market regulator on Tuesday prohibited a brokerage firm backed by United Overseas Bank UOBH.SIfrom undertaking new mandates as an issue manager or full sponsor for initial public offerings and reverse takeovers.

The action on UOB Kay Hian Private Ltd follows a S$375,000 ($278,851) penalty by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in late August for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The prohibition on IPO and RTO submissions by the Singapore Exchange Regulation does not include those agreed to by the brokerage before Aug. 31, the regulator said.

($1 = 1.3448 Singapore dollars)

