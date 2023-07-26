Singapore's UOB bank Q2 net profit rises 27% on-year

Adds results' details, compares with estimates in the second paragraph

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) UOBH.SI reported on Thursday a 27% increase in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier mainly on stronger net interest income.

UOB, Southeast Asia's third-largest bank by assets, said April-June net profit rose to S$1.42 billion ($1.07 billion) from S$1.11 billion a year earlier.

This compares with the mean estimate of S$1.43 billion from three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3253 Singapore dollars)

