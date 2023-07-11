News & Insights

Oil

Singapore's Thomson Medical to buy Far East Medical Vietnam for $381 mln

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 11, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

By Himanshi Akhand and Yantoultra Ngui

July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Thomson Medical Group THOS.SI said on Wednesday it had entered an agreement to buy Vietnam-based healthcare facilities provider Far East Medical Vietnam Ltd for $381.4 million.

The acquisition marks Vietnam's biggest-ever healthcare transaction and Southeast Asia's largest healthcare acquisition since 2020, Thomson Medical said in a statement.

"The proposed acquisition will enable the group to enter into Vietnam's growing private healthcare market driven by favourable macroeconomic tailwinds with a significant growth potential in healthcare expenditure," it also said in a stock exchange filing.

Thomson Medical purchased the company from its founders and an affiliate of Quadria Capital Investment, an Asia healthcare-focused private equity firm.

The acquisition will be funded with internal resources and borrowings from financial institutions and debt capital markets, it added.

Far East Medical operates a range of healthcare facilies in Vietnam, including FV Hospital in Ho Chi Minh city and a network of primary and specialist clinics, according to Thomson Medical.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Edwina Gibbs)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.