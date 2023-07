July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Thomson Medical Group THOS.SI said on Wednesday it had entered an agreement to buy Vietnam-based healthcare facilities provider Far East Medical Vietnam Ltd for $381.4 million to grow its pan-Asian footprint.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.