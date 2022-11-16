Singapore's Temasek writes down $275 mln investment in FTX

Adds quote in second paragraph, context; changes media packaging information

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275 million in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX, in the latest move by FTX's investors.

"In view of FTX's financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective of the outcome of FTX's bankruptcy protection filing," Temasek said in a statement on Thursday.

Temasek said it had invested $210 million for a minority stake of about 1% in FTX International, and $65 million for a minority stake of about 1.5% in FTX US, across two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing)

