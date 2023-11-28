Singapore's Temasek Trust to acquire robo advisor MoneyOwl

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Temasek Trust, the philanthropic arm of Singapore's state investment firm Temasek Holdings TEM.UL, said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy robo financial advisor MoneyOwl from NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Ltd.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed in the statement.

Temasek Trust said the purchase is aimed at developing targeted products to better meet the needs of key workers, gig economy workers and younger people.

