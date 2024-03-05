News & Insights

MSFT

Singapore's Temasek in talks to invest in OpenAI, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 05, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds detail from report in paragraph 2

March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek Holdings is in discussions to invest in Microsoft-backed MSFT.O artificial intelligence company OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Senior executives at Singapore's state investment firm have met ChatGPT maker's CEO, Sam Altman, multiple times in recent months, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))



