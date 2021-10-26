Singapore's Sunseap explores developing 7-GWp solar farm in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A consortium of companies led by Singapore's Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and develop a combined capacity of 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar power systems around the Riau islands in neighbouring Indonesia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project will help Singapore and Indonesia meet their green energy goals and would be one of the largest cross-border interconnected clean energy projects in Southeast Asia, the Sunseap statement said.

