Singapore's StashAway says now manages $1 bln in assets

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Singapore-based StashAway has grown its assets under management (AUM) to more than $1 billion, the digital wealth manager said in a statement on Monday.

StashAway said it was the first digital wealth manager in the Southeast Asia and Middle East and North Africa regions to manage that amount of AUM.

