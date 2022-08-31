Companies

Singapore's ST Engineering unit consortium gets $1-bln Taiwan metro contract

Sameer Manekar
Roushni Nair
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering STEG.SI said on Thursday a consortium including the defense and engineering group's unit had been awarded a S$1.4-billion ($1.00 billion) contract for services to a metro line in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The unit, Urban Solutions, will provide services including rail electronics solutions, designing an above-ground train depot, and will be responsible for the overall management of the project, the company said. (https://bit.ly/3cB2hkA)

The yellow line in the southern city of Kaohsiung is 22.8 kilometre long with 22 underground and one elevated station.

The consortium includes Munich-based transport solutions provider Siemens Mobility that will supply the signalling system and Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail SRAIL.S that will provide railway locomotives.

The 10-year contract is expected to come into force by late-2022, ST Engineering said.

($1 = 1.3968 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

