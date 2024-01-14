Singapore's SRC reports minor fire at refinery last week

Repeats with no changes to text

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Refining Company (SRC) said over the weekend that a minor fire occurred at its plant on Jurong Island on Wednesday last week.

The fire occurred at the plant on Jan. 10, at approximately 10:12 a.m. (0212 GMT), SRC said in an emailed statement.

The company activated an internal emergency response team to put out the fire, SRC said, adding that no one was injured.

"There is no impact to business continuity due to the incident," the company said.

SRC declined to comment on whether any refining units had been shut because of the fire.

The 290,000 barrels-per-day refinery is jointly owned by Chevron Singapore CVX.N and Singapore Petroleum Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetroChina International 601857.SS.

Units at the refinery include a hydrocracker, a residue catalytic cracker, a visbreaker and a catalytic reformer.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Trixie Yap; Editing by Tom Hogue)

