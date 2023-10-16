News & Insights

Singapore's Sept exports fall 13.2% y/y, less than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

October 16, 2023 — 08:35 pm EDT

Written by Xinghui Kok for Reuters ->

By Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 13.2% in September from the same month a year earlier, data on Tuesday showed, weighed down by declines in both electronic and non-electronic products.

Last month's fall compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a 14.7% drop, and extended the 22.5% contraction seen in August.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX grew by 11.1% in September, after decreasing 6.6% in August.

The non-oil exports to the city-state's top 10 markets declined as a whole last month, although non-oil exports to three markets rose.

The biggest decline in non-oil shipments was to Indonesia which contracted 45.2% year-on-year, with lower exports of non-monetary gold, petrochemicals and prepared additive for mineral oils.

Non-oil shipments to China grew 26.2%, while NODX to Hong Kong was up 55% and non-oil exports to the U.S. rose 9.7%.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Xinghui.Kok@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.