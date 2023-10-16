Singapore's Sept exports fall 13.2% y/y, less than forecast

By Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 13.2% in September from the same month a year earlier, data on Tuesday showed, weighed down by declines in both electronic and non-electronic products.

Last month's fall compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a 14.7% drop, and extended the 22.5% contraction seen in August.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX grew by 11.1% in September, after decreasing 6.6% in August.

The non-oil exports to the city-state's top 10 markets declined as a whole last month, although non-oil exports to three markets rose.

The biggest decline in non-oil shipments was to Indonesia which contracted 45.2% year-on-year, with lower exports of non-monetary gold, petrochemicals and prepared additive for mineral oils.

Non-oil shipments to China grew 26.2%, while NODX to Hong Kong was up 55% and non-oil exports to the U.S. rose 9.7%.

