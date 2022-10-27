Singapore's Sembmarine to buyout Keppel Corp's O&M unit in revised $3.2 bln deal

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) said on Thursday a reworked agreement with conglomerate Keppel Corp would result in a buyout of its offshore and marine unit for S$4.50 billion ($3.19 billion).

($1 = 1.4086 Singapore dollars)

