Singapore's Sembmarine simplifies deal for Keppel's O&M unit

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) said on Thursday it scrapped its deal to merge with Keppel Corp's offshore and marine unit and create a new company, in favour of a straight-forward S$4.50 billion ($3.19 billion) deal for the unit.

The simplified deal structure would boost the equity ratio for Sembmarine's shareholders to 46% of the new firm from 44%, with Keppel shareholders owning the rest, and shorten the time to complete the deal by up to two months, Sembmarine said.

The restructured deal comes six months after the Temasek-backed oil rig builders agreed to the S$8.7 billion merger that would have required creating a separate combined entity, which would have required various approvals and consent. L3N2WP04R

The new structure will also lower the value of Keppel's equity shares in Sembmarine by about S$378 million to about S$4.50 billion.

The deal is now expected to close by the end of the year. ($1 = S$1.4086)

