Singapore's Sembcorp Marine interim loss narrows

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd said on Friday its half-year loss narrowed 78% as the group finished delayed projects as pandemic restrictions eased in the country, while benefiting from cost management.

The oil rig builder posted a net loss of S$143 mln ($104 million) for the half year ended June 30, compared to a S$647 million loss it recorded last year.

($1 = 1.3697 Singapore dollars)

