Singapore's Sembcorp Industries to sell India energy unit for $1.5 bln

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's utilities firm Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI on Monday said it would divest its entire stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte for 117.34 billion rupees ($1.47 billion).

The deal underscores Sembcorp Industries' strategy to decarbonise its operations and shift to green energy generation.

Sembcorp Energy, one of the largest power producers in India, operates two supercritical coal-fired power plants totalling 2,640 megawatt, servicing nearly 2.5 million households.

Sembcorp said the divestment would result in Tanweer Infrastructure - part of a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation and an Omani pension fund - becoming the sole shareholder of the unit on completion of deal.

Tanweer Infrastructure will settle the final consideration via a deferred payment, the company said.

($1 = 79.8230 Indian rupees)

