Singapore's Sembcorp Industries posts 11% rise in full-year profit

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI reported an 11% rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, as the utilities firm benefitted from higher contributions from its gas and related services and renewables segments as well as acquisitions in China and India.

The company said its net profit after exceptional items for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at S$942 million ($699.70 million), compared with S$848 million reported last year.

($1 = 1.3463 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.