Singapore's Sembcorp first-half profit surges on energy, renewables boost

August 03, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain and Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd SCIL.SI said on Friday its first-half profit surged 56.3%, boosted by strong performance in its conventional energy and renewables segments.

Sembcorp generates electricity from gas-fired and renewable energy power plants across Singapore, India, China and the United Kingdom, and is a key supplier of energy for the city-state, which relies on imported natural gas for around 95% of its energy needs.

Net profit before exceptional items for the conventional energy segment — the company's biggest revenue generator — rose 47% to S$435 million ($324.41 million).

The company, which is owned by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings, said its attributable profit from continuing operations for the six-month period ended June 30 came in at S$608 million, compared with S$389 million a year ago.

Sembcorp proposed an interim dividend of 5 Singapore cents per share, compared with 4 Singapore cents a year ago.

($1 = 1.3409 Singapore dollars)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
