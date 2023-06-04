News & Insights

Singapore's Sembcorp begins process for potential waste management arm sale

June 04, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd SCIL.SI said on Monday that it had commenced a process for a possible divestment of its waste management business and its energy from waste plant.

The company, however, added in a statement that there was no certainty that the transaction would materialise.

Reuters had earlier reported, citing sources that U.S. private equity group KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Australia's Macquarie Asset Management were among the potential bidders for SembWaste, in a deal which could value the unit at $500 million.

The company, which is owned by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings, has hired HSBC HSBA.L as its financial advisor and preliminary discussions with selected parties had begun.

Sembcorp, Macquarie and KKR did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

