Singapore's Sea misses quarterly revenue estimates

Adds shares, adds details in para 4

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian technology firm Sea Ltd SE.N missed estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as consumers held back spending on Internet and discretionary services.

U.S.-listed shares of Sea tanked 14% in trading before the bell.

Revenue grew over 5% from a year earlier to $3.10 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $3.20 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the three months ended June 30, revenue from e-commerce, which contributes about two-thirds of the company's top-line, grew about 21% to $2.1 billion from a year earlier, but missed expectations of $2.25 billion.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.