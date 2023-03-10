Singapore's Sea cuts more jobs at e-commerce unit Shopee - Bloomberg News

March 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd SE.N is cutting fewer than 500 jobs at its Indonesian unit Shopee, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, as part of a broader wave of cuts to control ballooning losses.

The latest layoffs affect full-time and contract workers in Shopee's customer service team, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Sea did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

In September, Bloomberg reported that Sea cut 3% of employees at the Indonesian unit.

The firm also laid off more than 7,000 people, or about 10% of its workforce last year, according to an Information report.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.