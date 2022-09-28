Singapore's SATS to buy Worldwide Flight Services for $1.1 bln

Adds SATS CEO's quote

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling services firm SATS Ltd SATS.SI is acquiring Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in cash, making the combined group the world's biggest global air cargo handler, the companies said on Wednesday.

"This is a transformational opportunity for SATS and our proposed acquisition of WFS will create a global leader that can become the go-to provider of mission critical aviation services," Kerry Mok, SATS' CEO, said in a statement.

SATS is buying WFS from an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

($1 = 1.0458 euros)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

