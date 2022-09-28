Oil
SATS

Singapore's SATS to buy Worldwide Flight Services for $1.1 bln

Contributor
Yantoultra Ngui Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore-based ground handling services firm SATS Ltd is acquiring Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in cash, making the combined group the world's biggest global air cargo handler, the companies said on Wednesday.

Adds SATS CEO's quote

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling services firm SATS Ltd SATS.SI is acquiring Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in cash, making the combined group the world's biggest global air cargo handler, the companies said on Wednesday.

"This is a transformational opportunity for SATS and our proposed acquisition of WFS will create a global leader that can become the go-to provider of mission critical aviation services," Kerry Mok, SATS' CEO, said in a statement.

SATS is buying WFS from an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

($1 = 1.0458 euros)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SATS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular