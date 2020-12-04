Singapore's Sabana REIT shareholders vote down merger proposal

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sabana REIT SABA.SI, which was under pressure from activist funds over a planned merger with larger rival ESR-REIT ESRR.SI, said its shareholders had voted down a proposal to amend its trust deed, thus terminating the merger proposal.

