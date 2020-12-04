Singapore's Sabana REIT shareholders vote down merger proposal

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's Sabana REIT, which was under pressure from activist funds over a planned merger with larger rival ESR-REIT, said its shareholders had voted down a proposal to amend its trust deed, thus terminating the merger proposal.

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sabana REIT SABA.SI, which was under pressure from activist funds over a planned merger with larger rival ESR-REIT ESRR.SI, said its shareholders had voted down a proposal to amend its trust deed, thus terminating the merger proposal.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com; +65 64035676;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More