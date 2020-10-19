Singapore's Princeton Digital secures $360 mln investment led by Canadian pension fund

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based data centre operator Princeton Digital Group (PDG) on Tuesday said it has signed a deal for a $360 million investment led by Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

PDG's biggest institutional backer, private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL, would also be a part of the latest round of fundraising, it said in a statement.

PDG operates 18 data centres serving internet and cloud companies across the Asia Pacific region, with operations focused on markets in China, Singapore, Indonesia and India.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

