US Markets
TSLA

Singapore's Phillip Securities launches Asia market for U.S. stocks

Contributor
Rae Wee Reuters
Published

Singapore-based broker Phillip Securities said its clients could trade in some U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds during Asian hours from Tuesday, rather than having to wait for the New York session.

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore-based broker Phillip Securities said its clients could trade in some U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds during Asian hours from Tuesday, rather than having to wait for the New York session.

The new market-making service extends to nearly 40 popular stocks such as Tesla TSLA.O, Alphabet GOOG.O, and Apple AAPL.N, and funds tracking the S&P 500 SPY.N and Nasdaq QQQ.N, Phillip said, adding that the service was launched in response to demand from customers.

It operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Singapore time (0100 GMT to 0900 GMT), which is mostly outside the regular and pre- and post-market trading hours for U.S. markets that function between 0800 GMT and 0000 GMT. The minimum transaction size is $20,000 and prices will be quoted via Phillips' trading platform.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Rae.Wee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GOOG AAPL SPY QQQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular