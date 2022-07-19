Singapore's Phillip Securities launches Asia market for U.S. stocks

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore-based broker Phillip Securities said its clients could trade in some U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds during Asian hours from Tuesday, rather than having to wait for the New York session.

The new market-making service extends to nearly 40 popular stocks such as Tesla TSLA.O, Alphabet GOOG.O, and Apple AAPL.N, and funds tracking the S&P 500 SPY.N and Nasdaq QQQ.N, Phillip said, adding that the service was launched in response to demand from customers.

It operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Singapore time (0100 GMT to 0900 GMT), which is mostly outside the regular and pre- and post-market trading hours for U.S. markets that function between 0800 GMT and 0000 GMT. The minimum transaction size is $20,000 and prices will be quoted via Phillips' trading platform.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

