Singapore's Olam to reorganise into two businesses

Commodity trader Olam International said on Monday it will reorganise itself into two separate businesses focused on food ingredients and agricultural supply and may look at initial public offerings for them.

Last year, the Singapore-based firm exited four businesses, and said it was investing $3.5 billion in key growth areas.

