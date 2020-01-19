Singapore's Olam to reorganise into two businesses

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Olam International OLAM.SI said on Monday it will reorganise itself into two separate businesses focused on food ingredients and agricultural supply and may look at initial public offerings for them.

Last year, the Singapore-based firm exited four businesses, and said it was investing $3.5 billion in key growth areas.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.