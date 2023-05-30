Singapore's Olam Group to delay agricultural unit's $1 bln IPO

Adds details about the Olam Agri IPO in further paragraphs

May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's Olam Group OLAG.SI on Tuesday said that it does not expect the $1 billion initial public offering of its agricultural unit, Olam Agri Holdings, to be completed in the first half of 2023.

The company, which planned to launch a dual IPO of the unit in Singapore and Saudi Arabia, said that it is yet to receive regulatory approvals from the Middle Eastern country, adding that prevailing market conditions have also led to the decision to delay the listing.

Olam did not provide an approximate time frame for the IPO and said that there is no assurance that it will materialise.

The IPO would make Olam Agri the first foreign company that is not incorporated in a Gulf Cooperation Council country to be listed in Saudi Arabia.

If it is completed, it will be the first such dual listing in the world.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and sonia Cheema)

