Singapore's Olam Group posts rise in first-half profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Olam Group Ltd OLAG.SI on Friday posted a 1.8% jump in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, driven by a strong performance in its Olam Agri business.

For the six months ended June 30, Olam, one of the world's biggest agricultural commodity traders, posted a profit attributable of S$429.1 million, compared to S$421.5 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.