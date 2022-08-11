Commodities

Singapore's Olam Group posts rise in first-half profit

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Singapore's Olam Group Ltd on Friday posted a 1.8% jump in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, driven by a strong performance in its Olam Agri business.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Olam Group Ltd OLAG.SI on Friday posted a 1.8% jump in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, driven by a strong performance in its Olam Agri business.

For the six months ended June 30, Olam, one of the world's biggest agricultural commodity traders, posted a profit attributable of S$429.1 million, compared to S$421.5 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular